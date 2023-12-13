Did RM and V went to military?

Did RM and V Go to Military?

In a recent announcement, Big Hit Entertainment, the management company of the globally renowned K-pop group BTS, confirmed that RM and V have not yet enlisted in the military. This news has sparked curiosity among fans worldwide, who have been eagerly awaiting updates on the mandatory military service of their beloved idols.

FAQ:

What is the mandatory military service?

In South Korea, all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 are required to serve in the military for approximately two years. This obligation is seen as a crucial duty to protect the nation and maintain national security.

Why is there speculation about RM and V’s military service?

As members of BTS, RM and V have gained immense popularity both in South Korea and internationally. Fans have been concerned about the potential impact of their enlistment on the group’s activities and future projects.

What did Big Hit Entertainment say about RM and V’s military service?

Big Hit Entertainment stated that RM and V have not yet received their draft notices, indicating that they have not enlisted in the military as of now. However, it is important to note that the timing of enlistment is ultimately determined the South Korean government.

What does this mean for BTS?

The delay in RM and V’s military service means that BTS can continue their group activities without interruption for the time being. This is undoubtedly good news for fans who eagerly anticipate new music releases, performances, and other projects from the group.

While the news of RM and V’s pending enlistment may still be on the horizon, fans can take solace in the fact that BTS will continue to bring joy and entertainment to their lives for the foreseeable future. As the group’s popularity continues to soar, their music and performances will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the global music industry.

In conclusion, RM and V have not yet enlisted in the military, according to the official statement from Big Hit Entertainment. Fans can continue to support and enjoy BTS’s activities as they eagerly await further updates on the members’ military service.