Did Reddit Get Rid Of Awards?

In a surprising move, Reddit, the popular social news aggregation and discussion website, has recently made changes to its awards system, leaving many users wondering if the platform has done away with awards altogether. The modifications have sparked a wave of confusion and speculation among the Reddit community.

Previously, Reddit awards were a way for users to show appreciation for posts and comments they found particularly valuable or entertaining. These awards came in various forms, such as Gold, Silver, and Platinum, each with its own perks and benefits. However, with the recent changes, the traditional awards seem to have disappeared from the platform.

What happened to the awards?

While it may appear that Reddit has eliminated awards entirely, that is not the case. Instead, the platform has introduced a new system called “Community Awards.” These awards are specific to individual subreddits and are designed to allow communities to create their own unique awards. This change aims to foster a stronger sense of community engagement and customization within each subreddit.

How do Community Awards work?

Community Awards function similarly to the previous awards system, but with a twist. Subreddit moderators now have the ability to create and customize their own awards, which can be given to posts and comments within their community. These awards can have unique names, icons, and even special benefits, making them more personalized and relevant to the specific subreddit’s culture.

What does this mean for Reddit users?

For Reddit users, the introduction of Community Awards means a shift in the way awards are given and received. Instead of the standard awards available across the entire platform, users will now encounter a wide range of subreddit-specific awards. This change encourages users to engage more deeply within their favorite communities and provides an opportunity for moderators to reward exceptional contributions in a more tailored manner.

While some users may miss the simplicity and universality of the previous awards system, the introduction of Community Awards opens up new possibilities for creativity and community building within each subreddit. It remains to be seen how this change will be received the Reddit community as a whole, but it certainly adds a fresh dynamic to the platform.

In conclusion, Reddit has not done away with awards but has instead replaced the traditional system with Community Awards, allowing subreddits to create their own unique awards. This change aims to enhance community engagement and customization, providing a more personalized experience for users. Only time will tell how this modification will shape the future of awards on Reddit, but it undoubtedly adds a new layer of excitement and creativity to the platform.