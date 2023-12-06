Did Ranbir go to Deepika wedding?

Breaking News: The much-awaited wedding of Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone and her long-time beau Ranveer Singh has been the talk of the town for weeks. However, amidst all the glitz and glamour, one question has been on everyone’s mind: Did Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika’s ex-boyfriend, attend the wedding?

Speculations and Rumors: Ever since the news of Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding broke, fans and media alike have been speculating about whether Ranbir Kapoor would make an appearance at the grand affair. The former couple, who were once the talk of the town themselves, had a highly publicized relationship that ended on a sour note. Therefore, it was only natural for people to wonder if Ranbir would put aside their differences and attend the wedding.

The Truth Revealed: However, according to our sources, Ranbir Kapoor did not attend Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding. Despite the couple extending an invitation to him, Ranbir chose to give the event a miss. While the exact reason for his absence remains unknown, it is believed that Ranbir wanted to avoid any unnecessary media attention and focus on his own work commitments.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Ranbir Kapoor?

A: Ranbir Kapoor is a popular Bollywood actor known for his versatile performances in films like “Rockstar,” “Barfi!,” and “Sanju.”

Q: Who is Deepika Padukone?

A: Deepika Padukone is one of the leading actresses in the Indian film industry. She has starred in numerous successful films such as “Padmaavat,” “Chennai Express,” and “Piku.”

Q: Are Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married?

A: Yes, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy on November 14th, 2018.

Q: Did Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have a relationship?

A: Yes, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were in a relationship for a few years before they broke up in 2009.

Q: Why did Ranbir Kapoor not attend the wedding?

A: The exact reason for Ranbir Kapoor’s absence from Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding is unknown. However, it is believed that he wanted to avoid unnecessary media attention and focus on his work commitments.

In conclusion, Ranbir Kapoor did not attend Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding. While fans may have hoped for a reunion between the former couple, it seems that Ranbir chose to prioritize his own commitments.