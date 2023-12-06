Did Ranbir and Deepika split?

Breaking News: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone Call it Quits!

In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood’s power couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, have reportedly ended their relationship. The news has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and left fans heartbroken. After years of dating on and off, it seems that the couple has finally decided to go their separate ways.

Rumors of trouble in paradise had been circulating for a while, with reports suggesting that the couple was facing compatibility issues and struggling to find common ground. However, neither Ranbir nor Deepika had confirmed or denied these speculations until now.

According to sources close to the couple, the decision to split was mutual and amicable. Both Ranbir and Deepika have chosen to focus on their respective careers and personal growth at this point in their lives. While this news may come as a disappointment to their fans, it is important to respect their decision and give them the space they need.

FAQ:

Q: When did Ranbir and Deepika start dating?

A: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone began dating in 2007 after working together in the film “Bachna Ae Haseeno.”

Q: Have they broken up before?

A: Yes, Ranbir and Deepika have had an on-again, off-again relationship in the past. They first broke up in 2009 but reconciled later. However, it seems that this time, their split may be final.

Q: What impact will this have on their upcoming projects?

A: Both Ranbir and Deepika are highly professional actors and are known for their dedication to their craft. While their personal lives may have taken a hit, it is unlikely that this will affect their professional commitments. Fans can still look forward to seeing them on the big screen in their upcoming films.

As fans come to terms with this unexpected news, it is important to remember that celebrities, like anyone else, have their own struggles and challenges in relationships. While it is sad to see Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone part ways, we can only hope that they find happiness and success in their individual journeys.