Did people know WWE was fake?

Did people know WWE was scripted?

In the world of professional wrestling, the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) has captivated audiences for decades with its larger-than-life characters, intense storylines, and jaw-dropping athleticism. However, one question that has often been asked is whether people were aware that the WWE was scripted and not a legitimate sporting competition. Let’s delve into this intriguing topic and shed some light on the matter.

FAQ:

Q: What does scripted mean?

A: Scripted refers to the predetermined nature of the events and outcomes in professional wrestling. The matches are choreographed and the winners and losers are predetermined.

Q: When did people start realizing WWE was scripted?

A: The realization that WWE was scripted gradually became more widespread in the 1980s and 1990s, as the company began to openly acknowledge the scripted nature of their product.

Q: Why did WWE openly acknowledge the scripted nature?

A: WWE decided to openly acknowledge the scripted nature of their product to enhance the entertainment value and to differentiate themselves from legitimate sports.

Q: Did knowing WWE was scripted affect its popularity?

A: Surprisingly, the revelation that WWE was scripted did not negatively impact its popularity. In fact, it allowed the company to embrace its entertainment aspect more fully and attract a wider audience.

In the early days of professional wrestling, the lines between reality and fiction were intentionally blurred. Promoters and wrestlers alike went to great lengths to maintain the illusion that the matches were genuine athletic contests. However, as time went on, the secret behind the scenes began to leak out.

It wasn’t until the 1980s and 1990s that the WWE openly acknowledged the scripted nature of their product. This shift in approach allowed the company to embrace its entertainment aspect more fully, leading to the creation of iconic characters like Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin. The WWE became a blend of athleticism, storytelling, and spectacle that captivated audiences around the world.

Despite the revelation that the outcomes were predetermined, the popularity of the WWE continued to soar. Fans embraced the larger-than-life characters, the dramatic storylines, and the incredible athleticism on display. The scripted nature of the matches did not diminish the excitement or the emotional investment of the audience. Instead, it allowed for more intricate storytelling and creative freedom.

In conclusion, while the WWE’s scripted nature may have been a well-kept secret in its early years, the company eventually embraced it openly. The knowledge that the matches were predetermined did not detract from the enjoyment or the popularity of the WWE. Instead, it allowed for a unique form of entertainment that continues to captivate audiences to this day.