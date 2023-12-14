Did Oppenheimer Regret Hiroshima and Nagasaki?

In the annals of history, few events have left as indelible a mark as the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. These devastating acts, which brought about the end of World War II, also raised profound moral questions about the use of such destructive power. At the center of this ethical debate stands J. Robert Oppenheimer, the brilliant physicist who led the Manhattan Project, the top-secret U.S. initiative to develop the atomic bomb. But did Oppenheimer, often referred to as the “father of the atomic bomb,” regret his role in these catastrophic events?

Oppenheimer’s stance on the bombings has been a subject of much speculation and analysis over the years. While he never explicitly expressed regret, his views on the use of nuclear weapons evolved significantly in the aftermath of the bombings. Initially, Oppenheimer believed that the atomic bomb was a necessary evil to bring about a swift end to the war and save countless lives that would have been lost in a prolonged conflict. However, witnessing the immense destruction and loss of innocent lives caused the bombings deeply affected him.

In the years following the war, Oppenheimer became an advocate for international control of nuclear weapons and worked tirelessly to prevent the further proliferation of these devastating arms. He famously stated, “I have become death, the destroyer of worlds,” quoting Hindu scripture, reflecting his deep remorse and the weight of responsibility he felt for his role in creating such destructive power.

