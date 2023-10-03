Shanks Secret Power in One Piece: A Look into the Future

The recent One Piece Live Action series on Netflix has taken the audience storm, proving to be a successful adaptation of the beloved manga. While staying true to the source material, the showrunners may have hidden a secret power of the character Shanks that only a few fans have noticed.

Speculation has been circulating among the fandom about a potential overpowered ability of Luffy’s guardian angel, Shanks. Many believe that Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece, has been subtly hinting at this power for years.

The theory suggests that Shanks has the extraordinary ability to see into the future. Unlike Katakuri’s limited foresight, it is believed that Shanks can peer months or even years ahead in time. While this theory may sound far-fetched, it aligns with Oda’s unpredictable storytelling style, making it impossible to know what will happen next.

Although not directly revealed in the series, there is evidence to support this theory. One significant piece of evidence is Shanks sacrificing his left arm to save Luffy from a sea monster. Many fans believe that Shanks made this decision because he saw Luffy’s future potential and knew he had to protect him.

Furthermore, it is speculated that Shanks intentionally allowed Luffy to consume the Gomu Gomu no Mi devil fruit, aware of the truth behind its powers. This decision would have had a profound impact on the story, shaping it into what it is today.

If this theory is confirmed in the future, it could provide answers to existing questions and plot holes while opening up new ones. Shanks’ alleged power of future foresight adds another layer of complexity to his character and the overall narrative of One Piece.

In conclusion, the possibility of Shanks’ ability to see into the future has sparked intrigue among One Piece fans. Speculation surrounding this secret power offers an exciting perspective on the character and raises questions about the hidden depths of the story.

