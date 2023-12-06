Did Myles Kennedy Sing in Rockstar?

In the world of rock music, there are few voices as powerful and captivating as that of Myles Kennedy. Known for his work with bands like Alter Bridge and Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, Kennedy has established himself as one of the most talented vocalists in the industry. However, there has been some confusion among fans regarding his involvement in the hit movie “Rockstar,” which starred Mark Wahlberg as a tribute band singer turned lead vocalist for the fictional band Steel Dragon.

The Rumor: Some fans have speculated that Myles Kennedy provided the vocals for Mark Wahlberg’s character in the film “Rockstar.”

The Truth: Despite the rumors, Myles Kennedy did not sing in the movie “Rockstar.” The vocals for the character Chris Cole, played Mark Wahlberg, were actually performed Jeff Scott Soto. Soto, a renowned vocalist in his own right, was chosen to provide the singing voice for Wahlberg’s character.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Myles Kennedy?

A: Myles Kennedy is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist known for his work with bands like Alter Bridge and Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators. He is widely regarded as one of the best rock vocalists of his generation.

Q: Who is Jeff Scott Soto?

A: Jeff Scott Soto is a talented vocalist who has worked with various bands and artists, including Yngwie Malmsteen and Journey. He is known for his powerful and versatile voice.

Q: Why did fans believe Myles Kennedy sang in “Rockstar”?

A: Myles Kennedy’s vocal style and range are often compared to those of the character Chris Cole in the movie “Rockstar.” This similarity, combined with Kennedy’s reputation as a skilled vocalist, led to the speculation that he provided the vocals for the character.

In conclusion, while Myles Kennedy is undoubtedly a phenomenal singer, he did not lend his voice to the character portrayed Mark Wahlberg in the movie “Rockstar.” The vocals were actually performed Jeff Scott Soto, another talented vocalist in the rock music scene. It’s important to separate fact from fiction and appreciate the contributions of both artists in their respective careers.