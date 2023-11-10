Did M&S invent the chicken Kiev?

In the world of culinary delights, there are often debates about the origins of popular dishes. One such dish that has sparked controversy is the chicken Kiev. Many people believe that Marks & Spencer (M&S), the renowned British retailer, was the mastermind behind this delectable creation. But is this claim true? Let’s delve into the history of the chicken Kiev and find out.

The chicken Kiev is a dish made from boneless chicken breast, filled with garlic butter, and coated with breadcrumbs before being deep-fried or baked. It is known for its rich and flavorful taste, with the buttery center oozing out when cut into. The origins of this dish, however, are not as clear-cut as its buttery filling.

While M&S is often credited with popularizing the chicken Kiev in the UK, it is unlikely that they were the inventors. The dish itself has roots in Russian and Ukrainian cuisine, where it is known as “kotleta po-kyivsky.” This traditional Eastern European dish has been enjoyed for centuries, long before M&S came into existence.

FAQ:

Q: What does “kotleta po-kyivsky” mean?

A: “Kotleta po-kyivsky” translates to “cutlet in the Kyiv style.” It refers to a breaded cutlet filled with butter or other savory fillings.

Q: How did M&S contribute to the popularity of chicken Kiev?

A: While M&S did not invent the dish, they played a significant role in introducing it to a wider audience in the UK. By offering pre-packaged chicken Kievs in their stores, M&S made it more accessible and convenient for people to enjoy this delicious dish at home.

Q: Are there any other claims to the invention of chicken Kiev?

A: Yes, there are various claims to the invention of chicken Kiev. Some believe it was created French chefs during the reign of Catherine the Great, while others attribute its origins to Ukrainian cooks. The exact truth may never be known.

In conclusion, while M&S may not have invented the chicken Kiev, they certainly played a crucial role in popularizing it in the UK. This dish’s origins can be traced back to Eastern Europe, where it has been enjoyed for generations. So, the next time you savor a mouthwatering chicken Kiev, remember its rich history and the various cultures that have contributed to its creation.