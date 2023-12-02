Did Microsoft delete video editor?

Microsoft Removes Video Editor from Windows 10: Users Left Disappointed

In a surprising move, Microsoft has quietly removed the beloved video editor from its latest Windows 10 update, leaving users frustrated and disappointed. The removal of this popular feature has sparked a wave of confusion and concern among Windows users who relied on the video editor for their creative projects.

The video editor, previously known as Windows Movie Maker, was a user-friendly tool that allowed individuals to easily edit and create videos. It offered a range of features, including trimming, adding transitions, and applying effects, making it accessible to both beginners and more experienced users.

However, with the recent Windows 10 update, Microsoft has decided to remove the video editor, leaving many users wondering why this decision was made. The absence of any official announcement or explanation from Microsoft has only added to the frustration felt users who relied on this tool for their video editing needs.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Microsoft remove the video editor?

A: Microsoft has not provided an official explanation for the removal of the video editor. Users are left speculating about the reasons behind this decision.

Q: Are there any alternative video editing tools available?

A: Yes, there are several third-party video editing software options available for Windows users. Some popular alternatives include Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, and Davinci Resolve.

Q: Can I still access the video editor if I had it installed before the update?

A: If you had the video editor installed prior to the Windows 10 update, it should still be accessible on your device. However, it is important to note that Microsoft will no longer provide updates or support for the video editor.

The removal of the video editor has left a void for Windows users who relied on this tool for their video editing needs. While alternative software options exist, the convenience and simplicity of the built-in video editor will be sorely missed. Microsoft’s decision to remove this feature without any explanation has left many users questioning the future direction of Windows 10 and the company’s commitment to providing essential tools for creative endeavors.