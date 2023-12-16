Did Michael B. Jordan Really Train for Creed?

Introduction

When it comes to portraying a boxer on the big screen, it’s essential for actors to undergo rigorous training to convincingly portray the physicality and skill required in the ring. Michael B. Jordan, known for his role as Adonis Creed in the Creed film series, is no exception. But did he really train for the role, or was it all just movie magic? Let’s dive into the details.

The Training Regimen

To embody the character of Adonis Creed, Jordan underwent an intense training regimen that lasted for months. He worked closely with professional trainers and boxing coaches to develop the necessary skills and physicality required for the role. Jordan’s training included a combination of boxing drills, strength and conditioning exercises, and sparring sessions to simulate real boxing matches.

The Results

The results of Jordan’s training were evident on the screen. His portrayal of Adonis Creed showcased not only his acting abilities but also his dedication to the role. Jordan’s physical transformation was remarkable, as he gained muscle mass and developed the agility and technique of a professional boxer. His commitment to the training paid off, as he delivered a convincing performance that resonated with audiences and critics alike.

FAQ

Q: Did Michael B. Jordan perform his own stunts in Creed?

A: While Jordan did undergo extensive training, some of the more dangerous and complex stunts were performed professional stunt doubles. However, Jordan did perform many of the boxing sequences himself, showcasing his newly acquired skills.

Q: How long did Michael B. Jordan train for Creed?

A: Jordan trained for several months leading up to the filming of Creed. The exact duration of his training varied, but it was a significant commitment that required discipline and dedication.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Michael B. Jordan’s training for the role of Adonis Creed in the Creed film series was not just a Hollywood illusion. He dedicated himself to an intense training regimen, working closely with professionals to develop the skills and physicality necessary to portray a professional boxer convincingly. Jordan’s commitment to his craft shines through in his performance, making him a true contender in the world of boxing films.