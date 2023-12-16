Did Michael B. Jordan Learn to Fight for Creed?

Introduction

When it comes to portraying a boxer on the big screen, it takes more than just acting skills to convincingly portray the physicality and intensity of the sport. In the case of Michael B. Jordan, who played the lead role of Adonis Creed in the “Creed” film series, his dedication to the role went beyond the realm of acting. Jordan underwent rigorous training to transform himself into a believable boxer, both in terms of his physique and his fighting skills.

Training for the Role

To prepare for his role as Adonis Creed, Michael B. Jordan embarked on an intense training regimen that included months of boxing training. He worked closely with professional trainers and experienced boxers to learn the techniques and movements required for the role. Jordan’s training sessions consisted of a combination of boxing drills, strength and conditioning exercises, and sparring sessions to simulate real boxing matches.

Learning to Fight

During his training, Jordan learned the fundamentals of boxing, including footwork, punching techniques, defensive maneuvers, and ring strategy. He dedicated hours to perfecting his form and honing his skills, striving to make his portrayal of a boxer as authentic as possible. Jordan’s commitment to learning how to fight was evident in his dedication to the training process, pushing himself to the limits to achieve the physicality and skill level required for the role.

FAQ

Q: Did Michael B. Jordan perform his own stunts in the “Creed” films?

A: While Jordan did undergo extensive training and performed many of his own boxing scenes, there were instances where professional stunt doubles were used for more complex or dangerous sequences.

Q: How long did Michael B. Jordan train for the role?

A: Jordan trained for several months leading up to the filming of each “Creed” film. His training was a crucial part of his preparation to convincingly portray a professional boxer.

Q: Did Michael B. Jordan compete in any real boxing matches?

A: No, Jordan did not compete in any official boxing matches. His training focused on learning the techniques and movements of boxing, rather than participating in actual bouts.

Conclusion

Michael B. Jordan’s commitment to his role as Adonis Creed in the “Creed” film series extended beyond his acting abilities. Through months of intense training, Jordan learned the art of boxing, dedicating himself to mastering the physicality and skills required to portray a professional fighter. His efforts paid off, as his portrayal of Adonis Creed was widely praised for its authenticity and believability.