Did Michael B Jordan Learn to Fight for Creed?

Introduction

In the world of Hollywood, actors often go to great lengths to prepare for their roles. From intense physical training to learning new skills, they strive to bring authenticity to their characters. One such actor who left no stone unturned in his preparation is Michael B Jordan, who portrayed the role of Adonis Creed in the hit movie “Creed.” But did he really learn to fight for the film? Let’s find out.

The Training Regimen

To convincingly portray a professional boxer, Jordan underwent an intense training regimen under the guidance of renowned boxing trainer, Corey Calliet. His training included a combination of boxing drills, strength and conditioning exercises, and sparring sessions. Jordan dedicated months to honing his skills, pushing his body to the limit to transform into the character of Adonis Creed.

The Fight Choreography

While Jordan did undergo rigorous boxing training, it is important to note that the fight scenes in “Creed” were choreographed and rehearsed extensively. Fight choreography is the art of planning and executing fight sequences for films, ensuring the safety of the actors involved. Professional stunt coordinators and choreographers work closely with actors to create realistic and visually captivating fight scenes.

FAQ

Q: Did Michael B Jordan become a professional boxer for the role?

A: No, Jordan did not become a professional boxer. He underwent intense training to learn the techniques and movements of a boxer, but his primary focus was on portraying the character authentically rather than becoming a professional fighter.

Q: How long did Michael B Jordan train for the role?

A: Jordan dedicated several months to his training regimen, working tirelessly to develop the physicality and skills required to portray Adonis Creed convincingly.

Q: Who trained Michael B Jordan for the role?

A: Jordan was trained Corey Calliet, a renowned boxing trainer who has worked with numerous actors in the industry.

Conclusion

While Michael B Jordan did not become a professional boxer for his role in “Creed,” he certainly put in the time and effort to learn the art of boxing. His dedication to the training regimen and the guidance of experienced professionals allowed him to deliver a remarkable performance as Adonis Creed. Through his commitment and hard work, Jordan brought authenticity and realism to the character, captivating audiences worldwide.