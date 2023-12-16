Did Michael B. Jordan Actually Pull a Plane in Creed 3?

In a jaw-dropping display of strength and determination, actor Michael B. Jordan has reportedly pulled a plane for a scene in the highly anticipated film, Creed 3. The news has left fans and fitness enthusiasts alike wondering if this incredible feat of strength was indeed real or simply a product of movie magic.

According to sources close to the production, Jordan, who has been known for his intense physical training for previous roles, underwent rigorous preparation to accomplish this astonishing stunt. The scene in question is said to be a pivotal moment in the film, showcasing the character’s unwavering determination and physical prowess.

While it may seem unbelievable that a human being could actually pull a plane, it is important to note that movie stunts often involve a combination of practical effects and visual effects. Practical effects refer to real-life actions performed the actors, while visual effects are added in post-production to enhance or create certain elements.

FAQ:

Q: What does it mean to pull a plane?

A: Pulling a plane refers to the act of physically moving an aircraft using sheer strength. It requires an immense amount of power and is often used as a demonstration of strength and endurance.

Q: How is it possible for a person to pull a plane?

A: While it may seem impossible, it is important to remember that movie stunts often involve a combination of practical effects and visual effects. In the case of pulling a plane, it is likely that Michael B. Jordan’s feat was achieved through a combination of his own physical strength and the assistance of practical effects, such as harnesses or cables.

Q: Is Michael B. Jordan known for his physical training?

A: Yes, Michael B. Jordan has gained a reputation for his intense physical training for various roles, including his portrayal of Adonis Creed in the previous Creed films. He has often shared glimpses of his workout routines on social media, showcasing his dedication to fitness and maintaining a strong physique.

While the specifics of how Michael B. Jordan pulled a plane in Creed 3 may remain a mystery until the film’s release, there is no doubt that this incredible feat will leave audiences in awe. Whether achieved through a combination of practical effects and his own physical strength or through the magic of visual effects, Jordan’s portrayal of Adonis Creed’s superhuman strength is sure to captivate viewers and further solidify his status as a formidable action star.