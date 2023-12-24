Did Matthew Perry have a spouse?

Matthew Perry: Unveiling the Truth About His Marital Status

Introduction

Matthew Perry, widely recognized for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom “Friends,” has captivated audiences with his wit and charm. As a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, fans often wonder about his personal life, including his marital status. In this article, we delve into the question of whether Matthew Perry has ever had a spouse.

The Marital Status of Matthew Perry

Contrary to popular belief, Matthew Perry has never been married. Throughout his career, the actor has remained single, focusing on his professional endeavors and personal growth. While he has had several high-profile relationships, including with famous personalities such as Julia Roberts and Lizzy Caplan, Perry has yet to tie the knot.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Has Matthew Perry ever been engaged?

A: Yes, Matthew Perry has been engaged in the past. He was engaged to actress and writer Molly Hurwitz in November 2020, but unfortunately, the couple called off their engagement in June 2021.

Q: Does Matthew Perry have any children?

A: No, Matthew Perry does not have any children.

Q: Is Matthew Perry currently in a relationship?

A: As of the time of writing, Matthew Perry’s relationship status is unknown. The actor prefers to keep his personal life private, and it is unclear whether he is currently dating anyone.

Conclusion

Matthew Perry, known for his incredible talent and unforgettable performances, has never been married. While he has experienced engagements and relationships throughout his life, the actor has yet to find a lifelong partner. As fans continue to support and admire him, they eagerly await news of any developments in his personal life.