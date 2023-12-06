Did Mark Wahlberg actually sing in Rockstar?

In the world of rock music, the film “Rockstar” holds a special place. Released in 2001, the movie tells the story of Chris Cole, a die-hard fan who gets the chance of a lifetime to front his favorite band, Steel Dragon. One of the most intriguing aspects of the film is the performance of Mark Wahlberg, who plays the lead role. But did Wahlberg actually sing in “Rockstar”?

The Truth Behind the Vocals

While Mark Wahlberg’s portrayal of Chris Cole in “Rockstar” is undeniably impressive, the vocals heard in the film are not his own. In fact, the singing voice of Chris Cole is provided Jeff Scott Soto, a renowned rock vocalist. Soto’s powerful and melodic voice perfectly captures the essence of the character and adds an authentic touch to the film’s musical performances.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why didn’t Mark Wahlberg sing in “Rockstar”?

A: Although Wahlberg is a talented actor, he did not possess the vocal range and ability required for the role of Chris Cole. To ensure the authenticity of the character’s singing performances, the filmmakers decided to bring in a professional rock vocalist.

Q: Did Mark Wahlberg receive any vocal training for the role?

A: Yes, Wahlberg did undergo vocal training to prepare for his role in “Rockstar.” While he may not have provided the singing voice for Chris Cole, he worked hard to convincingly portray a passionate rock singer on screen.

Q: Who is Jeff Scott Soto?

A: Jeff Scott Soto is an American rock vocalist known for his work with various bands, including Yngwie Malmsteen’s Rising Force and Journey. His powerful voice and stage presence made him the perfect choice to provide the vocals for Chris Cole in “Rockstar.”

While Mark Wahlberg may not have sung in “Rockstar,” his portrayal of Chris Cole remains memorable. The film’s decision to bring in Jeff Scott Soto as the singing voice of the character adds an extra layer of authenticity to the story. So, next time you watch “Rockstar,” remember that it’s Soto’s voice that is rocking the stage, while Wahlberg’s acting brings the character to life.