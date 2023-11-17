Did Lionel Messi Have A Wife?

In the world of football, Lionel Messi is a name that needs no introduction. The Argentine superstar has mesmerized fans around the globe with his incredible skills and record-breaking achievements. But amidst all the fame and glory, one question that often arises is: did Lionel Messi have a wife? Let’s delve into this topic and find out the truth.

The Love Story of Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi’s love story began in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina, where he met Antonela Roccuzzo during his childhood. The two grew up together and eventually fell in love. After years of dating, Messi and Roccuzzo tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2017. The wedding was attended numerous football stars and celebrities, making it a grand affair.

Who is Antonela Roccuzzo?

Antonela Roccuzzo, now known as Antonela Messi, is an Argentine model and the childhood sweetheart of Lionel Messi. She has been a constant support system for Messi throughout his career and is often seen cheering him on from the stands during matches. The couple has three children together, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When did Lionel Messi get married?

A: Lionel Messi married Antonela Roccuzzo on June 30, 2017.

Q: How did Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo meet?

A: Messi and Roccuzzo met during their childhood in Rosario, Argentina.

Q: How many children do Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo have?

A: The couple has three children together – Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

Q: Is Antonela Roccuzzo involved in any profession?

A: Antonela Roccuzzo is a model profession.

In conclusion, Lionel Messi does have a wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. Their love story is a testament to their long-lasting relationship, which began in their childhood and has blossomed into a beautiful family. Messi and Roccuzzo’s journey together is an inspiration to many, both on and off the football field.