Did LinkedIn Buy Lynda?

In a groundbreaking move, LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional networking platform, announced its acquisition of Lynda.com, a leading online learning platform, on April 9, 2015. This strategic purchase marked LinkedIn’s foray into the e-learning industry, allowing the company to expand its services and provide its users with a comprehensive learning experience.

Lynda.com, founded in 1995 Lynda Weinman and Bruce Heavin, quickly became a go-to platform for individuals seeking to enhance their professional skills through online courses. With a vast library of high-quality video tutorials, Lynda.com covered a wide range of subjects, including software development, graphic design, business management, and more.

LinkedIn’s acquisition of Lynda.com was a significant step towards diversifying its offerings and providing its users with a holistic professional development experience. By integrating Lynda.com’s extensive course catalog into its platform, LinkedIn aimed to create a seamless learning environment where users could acquire new skills and showcase their expertise to potential employers.

FAQ:

Q: What is LinkedIn?

A: LinkedIn is a social networking platform primarily focused on professional connections and career development. It allows users to create a professional profile, connect with colleagues and industry professionals, and access job opportunities.

Q: What is Lynda.com?

A: Lynda.com is an online learning platform that offers video courses on various subjects, including technology, business, creative skills, and more. It provides users with the opportunity to acquire new skills and enhance their professional development.

Q: How did LinkedIn’s acquisition of Lynda.com benefit users?

A: The acquisition allowed LinkedIn to integrate Lynda.com’s extensive course catalog into its platform, providing users with a seamless learning experience. Users could access a wide range of high-quality courses to enhance their skills and improve their career prospects.

Q: Did LinkedIn change the name of Lynda.com?

A: Yes, after the acquisition, LinkedIn rebranded Lynda.com as “LinkedIn Learning.” The platform retained its vast library of courses but was integrated more closely with LinkedIn’s professional networking features.

Q: Is LinkedIn Learning still available?

A: Yes, LinkedIn Learning is still available and continues to offer a wide range of courses to help professionals develop their skills and advance their careers.

In conclusion, LinkedIn’s acquisition of Lynda.com in 2015 marked a significant milestone for both companies. The integration of Lynda.com’s extensive course catalog into LinkedIn’s platform allowed users to access a comprehensive learning experience while leveraging the power of professional networking. This strategic move solidified LinkedIn’s position as a leading platform for professional development and opened new avenues for users to enhance their skills and career prospects.