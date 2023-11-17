Did Kylie Jenner Date Travis Scott?

In the world of celebrity gossip, few stories capture the attention of fans quite like a high-profile romance. One such relationship that has been the subject of much speculation is the rumored romance between reality TV star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott. While neither party has publicly confirmed their relationship, there have been numerous hints and sightings that suggest the two may have been more than just friends.

What sparked the rumors?

The rumors of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott dating began swirling in April 2017, when the pair was spotted together at the Coachella music festival. They were seen holding hands and enjoying each other’s company, sparking speculation that they were more than just friends. Since then, the duo has been spotted together on multiple occasions, attending events and even going on vacations together.

Have they ever confirmed their relationship?

Despite the constant media attention surrounding their alleged romance, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have chosen to keep their relationship status private. Both have been tight-lipped about their personal lives, leaving fans to speculate based on their public appearances and social media posts. However, they have been photographed together numerous times, often displaying affectionate behavior, which has only fueled the rumors further.

What is their current status?

As of now, it is unclear whether Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still together. In October 2019, they announced their split, but rumors of a reconciliation have persisted. While they have been seen together since their breakup, it is uncertain whether they have rekindled their romance or are simply maintaining a friendly relationship for the sake of their daughter, Stormi Webster.

In conclusion, the question of whether Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott dated remains unanswered. While there is substantial evidence to suggest that they were romantically involved, neither party has confirmed the rumors. Fans will have to continue to speculate and wait for any official announcements from the couple themselves.

