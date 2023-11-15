Did Kim Kardashian Pass The Bar?

In a surprising turn of events, reality TV star Kim Kardashian has recently made headlines for her pursuit of a legal career. After years of being in the public eye for her glamorous lifestyle and social media presence, Kardashian announced her intention to become a lawyer and has been studying diligently to achieve her goal. But the burning question on everyone’s mind is: Did Kim Kardashian pass the bar?

According to recent reports, Kim Kardashian has indeed passed the California bar exam. This is a significant achievement for someone who did not follow the traditional path of attending law school. Instead, Kardashian took advantage of a California rule that allows aspiring lawyers to study under the supervision of a practicing attorney or judge. This alternative path, known as “reading the law,” requires a minimum of 18 hours per week of study for four years.

Kardashian’s decision to pursue a legal career stems from her involvement in criminal justice reform. Over the past few years, she has been actively advocating for the release of non-violent offenders and has successfully lobbied for the commutation of several high-profile cases. Her experiences working with legal teams and her passion for justice have fueled her desire to become a lawyer.

FAQ:

Q: What is the bar exam?

A: The bar exam is a rigorous examination that aspiring lawyers must pass in order to practice law. It tests their knowledge of legal principles and their ability to apply them to real-life scenarios.

Q: How did Kim Kardashian study for the bar exam?

A: Kim Kardashian studied for the bar exam through a non-traditional method known as “reading the law.” This involves studying under the supervision of a practicing attorney or judge instead of attending law school.

Q: Can Kim Kardashian practice law now?

A: Yes, now that she has passed the bar exam, Kim Kardashian is eligible to practice law in the state of California.

Q: What are Kim Kardashian’s future plans as a lawyer?

A: Kim Kardashian has expressed her intention to continue her work in criminal justice reform. She aims to use her legal knowledge and platform to advocate for change and help those who have been unjustly incarcerated.

In conclusion, Kim Kardashian has successfully passed the bar exam, marking a significant milestone in her journey to become a lawyer. While some may question her qualifications or the non-traditional path she took, Kardashian’s dedication and passion for criminal justice reform cannot be denied. Only time will tell how she will utilize her legal skills to make a difference in the world of law and beyond.