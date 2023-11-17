Did Kim Kardashian Go To Law School?

In recent years, Kim Kardashian has made headlines not only for her reality TV stardom and fashion empire but also for her newfound interest in criminal justice reform. As she has become more involved in advocating for criminal justice reform and helping to free wrongly convicted individuals, many have wondered: did Kim Kardashian go to law school?

The answer is no, Kim Kardashian did not attend law school. However, this has not stopped her from pursuing her passion for criminal justice reform. In fact, she has taken a non-traditional route to educate herself and gain knowledge in the field.

Kim Kardashian has been studying law through an apprenticeship program in California known as “reading the law.” This program allows individuals to study law under the supervision of a practicing attorney or judge, instead of attending a traditional law school. It involves a combination of self-study and practical experience, providing an alternative path to becoming a lawyer.

Through her apprenticeship, Kardashian has been working closely with attorneys and legal experts to gain a deeper understanding of the law. She has also been dedicating countless hours to studying legal concepts and preparing for the California bar exam, which she plans to take in the near future.

FAQ:

Q: What is “reading the law”?

A: “Reading the law” is an apprenticeship program in California that allows individuals to study law under the supervision of a practicing attorney or judge, instead of attending a traditional law school.

Q: Can Kim Kardashian become a lawyer without attending law school?

A: Yes, in California, individuals can become lawyers through the apprenticeship program known as “reading the law.” However, this path is not available in all states.

Q: Is Kim Kardashian planning to take the bar exam?

A: Yes, Kim Kardashian has expressed her intention to take the California bar exam in the future.

While Kim Kardashian may not have attended law school, her dedication to criminal justice reform and her commitment to educating herself in the field are commendable. She has used her platform and influence to shed light on important issues within the criminal justice system, and her efforts have not gone unnoticed. Whether or not she becomes a licensed attorney, her advocacy work has already made a significant impact and sparked important conversations about the need for reform.

In conclusion, while Kim Kardashian did not go to law school, she has taken a non-traditional path to educate herself in the field of law. Her commitment to criminal justice reform and her efforts to make a difference are admirable, regardless of her future legal status.