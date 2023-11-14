Did Justin Bieber Sing Despacito?

In the summer of 2017, a catchy Latin pop song called “Despacito” took the world storm. The song, performed Puerto Rican artists Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, quickly became a global sensation, breaking records and topping charts in numerous countries. However, there has been some confusion surrounding the involvement of Canadian pop star Justin Bieber in the song. Did he really sing “Despacito”?

The answer is yes, but with a twist. Justin Bieber did indeed lend his vocals to a remix of “Despacito,” which helped propel the song to even greater heights. The remix, released in April 2017, featured Bieber singing in both English and Spanish alongside Fonsi and Yankee. Bieber’s addition to the track introduced the song to a wider audience, particularly English-speaking listeners who may not have been familiar with the original version.

The collaboration between Bieber and the Puerto Rican artists proved to be a winning formula. The remix of “Despacito” topped the charts in multiple countries, including the United States, where it became the first Spanish-language song to reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100 since “Macarena” in 1996. The song’s success also helped solidify the global popularity of Latin music, paving the way for more collaborations between Latin and mainstream artists.

FAQ:

Q: What does “Despacito” mean?

A: “Despacito” is a Spanish word that translates to “slowly” in English. The song’s lyrics revolve around a sensual and romantic theme, encouraging a slow and passionate approach to love.

Q: Why did Justin Bieber sing in Spanish?

A: Justin Bieber’s decision to sing in Spanish was seen as a strategic move to expand his fan base and tap into the growing popularity of Latin music. By collaborating with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, Bieber aimed to reach a wider audience and showcase his versatility as an artist.

Q: Did Justin Bieber perform “Despacito” live?

A: Despite the song’s immense popularity, Justin Bieber faced criticism for not knowing the Spanish lyrics during live performances. In several instances, he substituted the Spanish verses with gibberish or simply skipped them altogether, which disappointed some fans.

In conclusion, while Justin Bieber did not originally sing “Despacito,” he did contribute to a remix of the song that played a significant role in its global success. The collaboration between Bieber, Luis Fonsi, and Daddy Yankee helped bridge the gap between English and Spanish-speaking audiences, making “Despacito” a true international phenomenon.