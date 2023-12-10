John Travolta’s Unforgettable Performance in Hairspray: Did He Sing?

In the 2007 film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Hairspray, John Travolta delivered a show-stopping performance as the lovable and larger-than-life Edna Turnblad. But amidst all the glitz and glamour, one question has lingered in the minds of fans: Did John Travolta actually sing in Hairspray?

The Truth Behind John Travolta’s Vocals

Contrary to popular belief, John Travolta did indeed lend his voice to several musical numbers in Hairspray. However, it is important to note that his vocals were not used for every song in the film. Travolta’s portrayal of Edna Turnblad involved a combination of his own singing and the use of a vocal double for certain parts.

The Role of a Vocal Double

A vocal double, also known as a “ghost singer,” is a professional vocalist who records the songs for an actor or actress in a film or musical. This technique is commonly used in the entertainment industry to ensure that the character’s singing voice matches their on-screen persona. In the case of Hairspray, John Travolta’s vocal double was employed to achieve a seamless transition between his speaking and singing voice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Which songs did John Travolta sing in Hairspray?

A: John Travolta’s own vocals can be heard in memorable songs such as “Welcome to the 60s” and “You’re Timeless to Me.” However, his vocal double, the talented actor and singer Queen Latifah, provided the vocals for songs like “Big, Blonde and Beautiful.”

Q: Why did John Travolta use a vocal double?

A: The decision to use a vocal double was made to ensure that the character of Edna Turnblad had a consistent and powerful singing voice throughout the film. It allowed Travolta to focus on his acting performance while still delivering an impressive musical performance.

Q: Did John Travolta receive vocal training for Hairspray?

A: Yes, John Travolta underwent extensive vocal training to prepare for his role in Hairspray. He worked closely with vocal coaches to develop his singing skills and bring authenticity to his portrayal of Edna Turnblad.

In conclusion, while John Travolta did utilize a vocal double for certain songs in Hairspray, he did showcase his own singing talents in several memorable musical numbers. His performance as Edna Turnblad remains a testament to his versatility as an actor and entertainer, leaving audiences captivated and singing along to the infectious tunes of this beloved musical.