Did Joel get bit last of us?

Did Joel Get Bit in The Last of Us?

In the world of video games, few titles have captured the hearts and minds of players quite like “The Last of Us.” Developed Naughty Dog and released in 2013, this post-apocalyptic action-adventure game follows the journey of Joel and Ellie as they navigate a world ravaged a deadly fungal infection. One question that has sparked much debate among fans is whether or not Joel, the game’s protagonist, was ever bitten an infected.

The Controversy:

Throughout the game, Joel encounters numerous infected individuals known as “Clickers” and “Runners.” These creatures are the result of a fungal infection called Cordyceps, which has taken over the bodies and minds of its hosts. The infection is spread through spores released the infected, as well as through direct contact with their bites.

The Evidence:

While there are several instances where Joel is attacked infected, the game never explicitly shows him being bitten. However, there is a scene in which Joel is held down an infected, and it is left to the player’s interpretation as to whether or not he sustains a bite during this encounter.

The Debate:

Fans of “The Last of Us” have been divided on this issue since the game’s release. Some argue that Joel must have been bitten at some point, as the infection is highly contagious and spreads rapidly. Others believe that Joel’s survival skills and quick thinking would have prevented him from being bitten.

FAQ:

Q: What happens if a person is bitten an infected in “The Last of Us”?

A: If a person is bitten an infected, they will eventually succumb to the infection and transform into one of the game’s hostile creatures.

Q: Can the infection be cured?

A: In the game’s universe, there is no known cure for the infection. However, there are ways to slow down its progression and alleviate symptoms.

Q: Does it matter if Joel was bitten or not?

A: The answer to this question is open to interpretation. Some argue that it adds depth to Joel’s character and his motivations throughout the game, while others believe it is inconsequential to the overall story.

In conclusion, the question of whether or not Joel was bitten in “The Last of Us” remains a topic of debate among fans. While the game never definitively answers this question, it adds to the intrigue and mystery surrounding Joel’s character and his journey through a world plagued infection and despair.