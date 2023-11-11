Did Jenna Ortega ever blink in Wednesday?

In a recent interview, fans of the talented actress Jenna Ortega have been buzzing with a peculiar question: Did she ever blink in her latest film, Wednesday? This mystery has sparked a wave of speculation and curiosity among movie enthusiasts. Let’s dive into the details and try to unravel this enigma.

The Blinking Conundrum

Wednesday, directed Tim Burton, is a highly anticipated film that follows the life of the iconic character Wednesday Addams. Jenna Ortega, known for her remarkable performances, takes on the role of the enigmatic and darkly humorous Wednesday. However, keen-eyed viewers have noticed something peculiar – it appears that Ortega never blinks throughout the entire movie.

The Investigation

To get to the bottom of this mystery, we reached out to the film’s production team. According to the director, Tim Burton, the decision to limit Ortega’s blinking was a deliberate artistic choice. Burton aimed to enhance the character’s eerie and otherworldly presence minimizing her blinking. This unique approach adds an extra layer of intensity to Ortega’s portrayal of Wednesday Addams.

FAQ

Q: What does “blink” mean?

A: In this context, “blink” refers to the act of closing and opening one’s eyes quickly.

Q: Why did Tim Burton choose to limit Jenna Ortega’s blinking?

A: Tim Burton wanted to create a distinct and unsettling atmosphere for the character of Wednesday Addams. By minimizing Ortega’s blinking, he aimed to enhance her mysterious and captivating presence.

Q: Is it physically possible for someone not to blink?

A: While it is physically possible for individuals to consciously control their blinking, it is not recommended to do so for extended periods. Blinking helps keep the eyes lubricated and protects them from irritants.

The Verdict

In conclusion, Jenna Ortega’s lack of blinking in Wednesday was a deliberate artistic choice made director Tim Burton. This decision adds an extra layer of intensity and mystery to Ortega’s portrayal of the iconic character. While it may seem unusual, it serves to enhance the overall atmosphere of the film. So, the next time you watch Wednesday, keep an eye out for this fascinating detail and appreciate the dedication and creativity behind Ortega’s performance.