New Article: Ja Morant’s Positive Social Media Presence Undermined Parody Page’s False Rumors

Since Ja Morant received a 25-game suspension earlier this year for displaying a gun on Instagram Live, he has made a concerted effort to maintain a positive presence on social media. Unfortunately, a parody page has taken advantage of Morant’s notoriety and used it as a platform to spread false rumors.

The parody page in question, “NBA Centel,” known for its satirical content, accused Morant of using a liquor bottle in a manner resembling a firearm in a recent video. However, the page failed to provide specific details about the incident, which led fans to believe that it had just taken place.

Upon closer examination, it was discovered that the video in question was actually recorded during All-Star Weekend in Cleveland in February 2022. Morant was on a trip with his family at the time and happened to go live on social media. While it may appear that Morant was mimicking using a Clase Azul Reposado bottle as a gun in the video, it’s important to note that the footage is outdated. Morant could have simply been showcasing the distinctively shaped bottle from different angles.

Furthermore, the audio in the video was manipulated to create a false impression. Morant played J.Cole’s “GOMD” in the clip, which includes the lyrics, “This is the part that the thugs skip,” but the song then transitioned to J.Cole’s “No Role Modelz.” This manipulation created the false notion that Morant confessed to being a “thug.”

With regard to Morant’s suspension, it was the result of two separate incidents in which he was recorded brandishing a gun. The first incident occurred in March during an Instagram Live video at a nightclub in the Denver area and resulted in an eight-game suspension. The second incident took place in May when Morant was filmed inside a vehicle, which led to a 25-game suspension at the start of this season.

It is important to note that Morant has expressed remorse for his actions and has committed to prioritizing self-improvement and mental health moving forward. He has apologized to the NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies, his teammates, and the city of Memphis. Despite Morant’s absence, the Grizzlies have faced a challenging start to the season, going winless in their first four games.

FAQ:

Q: When did the parody page accuse Ja Morant of using a liquor bottle as a firearm?

A: The parody page accused Morant of this in a recent video. However, it was later revealed that the video was recorded during All-Star Weekend in Cleveland in February 2022.

Q: Why was Ja Morant suspended?

A: Morant was suspended due to two separate incidents in which he was recorded displaying a gun. The first incident occurred in March during an Instagram Live video at a nightclub, resulting in an eight-game suspension. The second incident took place in May and led to a 25-game suspension that began this season.

Q: Has Ja Morant apologized for his actions?

A: Yes, Morant has apologized to the NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies, his teammates, and the city of Memphis. He has acknowledged his mistakes and expressed a commitment to self-improvement and being a positive role model.