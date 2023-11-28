Did J-Lo keep Ben Affleck’s ring?

Did Jennifer Lopez Keep Ben Affleck’s Ring?

After their highly publicized reunion, fans of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been eagerly following their every move. One question that has been on everyone’s mind is whether J-Lo kept the stunning engagement ring that Ben Affleck gave her back in 2002. Let’s dive into the details and find out the truth behind this sparkling mystery.

The History of the Ring

When Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez over 19 years ago, he presented her with a breathtaking 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring. This exquisite piece of jewelry, estimated to be worth a staggering $2.5 million, quickly became an iconic symbol of their whirlwind romance.

The Return of Bennifer

Fast forward to 2021, and the world was taken surprise when news broke that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had rekindled their romance. As the couple made public appearances together, eagle-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice the absence of the famous pink diamond ring on J-Lo’s finger.

Did J-Lo Keep the Ring?

Despite the sentimental value attached to the ring, it appears that Jennifer Lopez did not keep the extravagant piece of jewelry. Sources close to the couple have revealed that J-Lo returned the ring to Ben Affleck after their split in 2004. While the exact reasons behind this decision remain private, it is believed that both parties agreed it was the right thing to do.

FAQ

Q: Why did Jennifer Lopez return the ring?

A: The exact reasons for Jennifer Lopez returning the ring to Ben Affleck are not publicly known. However, it is speculated that both parties mutually agreed to part ways and felt it was appropriate to return the ring.

Q: How much is the ring worth?

A: The engagement ring that Ben Affleck gave Jennifer Lopez is estimated to be worth around $2.5 million. It features a stunning 6.1-carat pink diamond, making it a truly remarkable piece of jewelry.

Q: Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engaged again?

A: As of now, there is no official confirmation that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again. While they have rekindled their romance, the couple has not made any announcements regarding their future plans.

In conclusion, it seems that Jennifer Lopez returned the iconic pink diamond engagement ring to Ben Affleck after their breakup in 2004. Although the ring holds sentimental value, it appears that both parties agreed it was best to part ways with the extravagant piece of jewelry. As fans continue to follow the journey of Bennifer, only time will tell if another sparkling ring will make its way onto J-Lo’s finger once again.