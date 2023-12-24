Did Hulu get rid of local channels?

Did Hulu Remove Local Channels? Here’s What You Need to Know

In recent days, there has been some confusion and concern among Hulu subscribers regarding the availability of local channels on the popular streaming platform. Reports have circulated suggesting that Hulu has removed local channels from its lineup, leaving many users wondering if they will still be able to access their favorite local news, sports, and other programming. Let’s dive into the matter and separate fact from fiction.

What are local channels?

Local channels refer to broadcast networks that provide programming specific to a particular region or market. These channels typically include major networks such as ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as local affiliates that offer regional news, weather updates, and sports coverage.

Has Hulu removed local channels?

Contrary to some reports, Hulu has not removed local channels from its streaming service. Hulu continues to offer access to a wide range of local channels, depending on your location and the subscription plan you choose. However, it’s important to note that the availability of local channels may vary depending on your geographical location and the licensing agreements Hulu has with local affiliates.

How can I access local channels on Hulu?

To access local channels on Hulu, you will need to subscribe to Hulu + Live TV, which is a premium plan that includes live TV streaming. This plan offers access to a variety of local channels based on your location. By entering your ZIP code during the signup process, Hulu will determine the local channels available in your area and include them in your channel lineup.

What if I can’t access certain local channels?

If you are unable to access certain local channels on Hulu, it may be due to licensing restrictions or the absence of a local affiliate in your area. In such cases, you may consider using an antenna to receive over-the-air broadcasts or exploring other streaming services that offer local channels in your region.

In conclusion, Hulu has not removed local channels from its streaming service. Subscribers can still enjoy a variety of local programming subscribing to Hulu + Live TV. However, the availability of local channels may vary depending on your location and the subscription plan you choose.