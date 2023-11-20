Did Hulu get removed from Apple TV?

In a surprising turn of events, Hulu, the popular streaming service, has been removed from Apple TV. This unexpected move has left many Apple TV users wondering what happened and how it will affect their streaming experience. Let’s delve into the details and answer some frequently asked questions about this development.

What happened?

Hulu, known for its vast library of TV shows and movies, has been a staple on Apple TV for years. However, recently, Apple TV users were shocked to find that the Hulu app had disappeared from their devices. This removal has sparked speculation and confusion among the streaming community.

Why was Hulu removed?

The exact reason behind Hulu’s removal from Apple TV remains unclear. Both Hulu and Apple have yet to release an official statement regarding the matter. However, it is important to note that streaming services often negotiate licensing agreements with device manufacturers, and changes in these agreements can lead to the removal of apps from certain platforms.

How does this affect Apple TV users?

For Apple TV users who rely on Hulu for their streaming needs, this removal is undoubtedly disappointing. It means that they will no longer have access to Hulu’s extensive content library directly through their Apple TV device. However, it is worth mentioning that there are alternative ways to access Hulu, such as using other streaming devices or accessing the service through a web browser.

What are the alternatives?

If you are an Apple TV user who enjoys Hulu’s offerings, fear not. There are several alternatives available to continue streaming your favorite shows and movies. Some popular options include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max. These services offer a wide range of content and can be accessed through the Apple TV app or downloading their respective apps from the App Store.

In conclusion, Hulu’s removal from Apple TV has left many users disappointed and seeking alternatives. While the exact reasons for this removal remain unknown, there are still numerous streaming options available to Apple TV users. Whether it’s Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or other services, the world of streaming remains at your fingertips.