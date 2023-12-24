Did Fubo drop Fox?

In a surprising turn of events, streaming service FuboTV has decided to drop Fox channels from its lineup, leaving many subscribers wondering about the future of their favorite shows and sports events. The decision, which took effect on January 1st, 2022, has sparked a wave of confusion and frustration among FuboTV users.

What led to this decision?

FuboTV’s decision to drop Fox channels stems from a disagreement over carriage fees. Carriage fees are the payments made streaming services to broadcasters in order to carry their channels. FuboTV and Fox were unable to reach an agreement on the terms of these fees, leading to the removal of Fox channels from FuboTV’s platform.

What does this mean for FuboTV subscribers?

For FuboTV subscribers, the removal of Fox channels means they will no longer have access to popular networks such as Fox News, Fox Sports, and Fox Broadcasting Company. This includes live sports events, news programs, and popular shows like “The Simpsons” and “The Masked Singer.” Subscribers who relied on FuboTV for these channels may now need to explore alternative streaming options or consider subscribing to additional services to access their favorite content.

Is there a possibility of Fox channels returning to FuboTV?

While there is always a possibility of negotiations resuming between FuboTV and Fox, it is unclear when or if an agreement will be reached. Both parties have expressed their desire to continue discussions, but until a new deal is struck, FuboTV subscribers will have to seek alternative ways to access Fox channels.

What are the alternatives for FuboTV subscribers?

FuboTV subscribers who are disappointed the loss of Fox channels have several alternatives to consider. They can explore other streaming services that offer Fox channels, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. Another option is to use an over-the-air antenna to access local Fox channels for free. Additionally, some Fox content may be available for streaming on the Fox website or through the Fox Now app, although access to live events may be limited.

In conclusion, FuboTV’s decision to drop Fox channels has left many subscribers searching for alternative ways to access their favorite content. While negotiations may resume in the future, for now, FuboTV users will need to explore other streaming options to fill the void left the absence of Fox channels.