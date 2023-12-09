Did Ellie Know Joel Lied?

In the gaming world, few characters have captured our hearts like Ellie and Joel from the critically acclaimed video game, The Last of Us. Their complex relationship and the emotional journey they embark on together have left players pondering one burning question: Did Ellie know Joel lied?

Throughout the game, Joel tells Ellie a lie that ultimately shapes the course of their adventure. He conceals the truth about a crucial event, protecting Ellie from the harsh reality of the world they inhabit. But did Ellie see through his deception?

Many players have speculated that Ellie may have suspected Joel’s lie. Her sharp intuition and perceptiveness make it difficult to believe that she was completely oblivious. However, the game’s narrative leaves room for interpretation, allowing players to draw their own conclusions.

FAQ:

Q: What was the lie Joel told Ellie?

A: The lie Joel told Ellie was regarding the fate of the Fireflies, a group of rebels fighting against the infected and trying to find a cure for the deadly Cordyceps fungus.

Q: Why did Joel lie to Ellie?

A: Joel lied to protect Ellie from the harsh reality that the Fireflies planned to sacrifice her in order to develop a cure for the Cordyceps infection.

Q: How does Ellie react to Joel’s lie?

A: The game does not explicitly reveal Ellie’s reaction to Joel’s lie. However, her actions and dialogue throughout the game suggest that she may have had suspicions about the truth.

While some argue that Ellie knew Joel was lying, others believe that she may have had her doubts but chose to trust him regardless. The depth of their bond and the trauma they have both endured make it plausible that Ellie would prioritize their relationship over the truth.

Ultimately, the question of whether Ellie knew Joel lied remains open to interpretation. The Last of Us is a game that thrives on its complex characters and their intricate relationships, leaving players with lingering questions and room for personal reflection. As we eagerly await the release of The Last of Us Part II, we can only hope that this enigma will be further explored, shedding light on the depths of Ellie’s understanding and the impact of Joel’s lie.