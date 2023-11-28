Did Dwayne Johnson buy WWE?

Dwayne Johnson Denies Rumors of WWE Purchase

In recent weeks, rumors have been swirling around the internet that Hollywood superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has purchased the world-renowned professional wrestling company, WWE. However, Johnson himself has come forward to set the record straight, firmly denying these speculations.

Setting the Record Straight

In a recent interview, Johnson addressed the rumors head-on, stating, “I can understand why people might think that, given my history with WWE and my passion for the industry. But I want to make it clear that I have not purchased WWE, nor do I have any plans to do so in the future.”

Johnson’s association with WWE dates back to his early wrestling career, where he gained fame as one of the most electrifying performers in the history of the sport. Since then, he has transitioned into a successful acting career, starring in blockbuster movies such as the “Fast and Furious” franchise and “Jumanji.”

FAQ: Debunking the WWE Purchase Rumors

Q: What sparked the rumors of Dwayne Johnson buying WWE?

A: The rumors began circulating after Johnson expressed his love for WWE and his desire to give back to the industry that launched his career.

Q: Is there any truth to the rumors?

A: No, Dwayne Johnson has categorically denied purchasing WWE. He remains focused on his acting career and other business ventures.

Q: Who currently owns WWE?

A: WWE is a publicly traded company, and its majority owner is Vince McMahon, who also serves as the company’s chairman and CEO.

Q: Could Dwayne Johnson ever become involved with WWE in the future?

A: While Johnson has not ruled out future collaborations with WWE, he has made it clear that he has no intentions of purchasing the company.

In conclusion, the rumors of Dwayne Johnson purchasing WWE have been debunked the man himself. Fans of both Johnson and WWE can rest assured that the Hollywood star has no plans to take over the wrestling empire. As Johnson continues to make waves in the entertainment industry, his legacy in WWE will forever remain as one of the greatest performers to have ever stepped foot in the squared circle.