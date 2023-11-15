Did Drake Produce Top Boy?

In recent years, the Canadian rapper Drake has become synonymous with the hit British crime drama series, Top Boy. With his involvement in the show’s revival and subsequent production, many fans have wondered: Did Drake produce Top Boy? Let’s delve into the details and separate fact from fiction.

The Revival:

In 2019, after a six-year hiatus, Top Boy returned to screens with its highly anticipated third season. However, it was Drake’s involvement that brought the show back to life. The rapper, a self-proclaimed fan of the original series, played a pivotal role in reviving the show after it was canceled Channel 4 in 2014.

Executive Producer:

While Drake’s name is often associated with Top Boy, it is important to note that he is not the sole producer of the show. Instead, he took on the role of executive producer, working alongside the show’s creator, Ronan Bennett, and the production company, Cowboy Films. As an executive producer, Drake provided creative input, financial support, and helped promote the show to a wider audience.

FAQ:

What does it mean to be an executive producer?

An executive producer is typically responsible for overseeing the production of a film or television show. They may contribute financially, provide creative input, and help with the overall management of the project.

What is Top Boy?

Top Boy is a British crime drama series that follows the lives of individuals involved in drug dealing and street gangs in the fictional Summerhouse estate in East London. The show explores themes of poverty, violence, and the struggles faced those living in disadvantaged communities.

In conclusion, while Drake did not produce Top Boy single-handedly, his involvement as an executive producer played a crucial role in the show’s revival and success. His passion for the series and dedication to bringing it back to screens has undoubtedly contributed to its popularity and continued relevance. As fans eagerly await the fourth season, it is clear that Drake’s influence on Top Boy will be remembered for years to come.