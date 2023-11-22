Did Donald Trump go to college?

In the realm of American politics, the educational background of politicians often becomes a topic of interest. Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, is no exception. Born into a wealthy family, Trump’s educational journey has been a subject of curiosity for many. So, did Donald Trump go to college?

The answer is yes, Donald Trump did attend college. After completing his secondary education at the New York Military Academy, he enrolled at Fordham University in 1964. However, after two years, he transferred to the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics.

During his time at Wharton, Trump developed a keen interest in real estate and business, which would later become the foundation of his successful career. His education at Wharton provided him with a solid understanding of finance and economics, which he would go on to apply in his ventures.

FAQ:

1. What is Fordham University?

Fordham University is a private research university located in New York City. It was founded in 1841 and is known for its strong programs in business, law, and the arts.

2. What is the Wharton School?

The Wharton School is the business school of the University of Pennsylvania. It is one of the top business schools in the world and offers undergraduate, MBA, and doctoral programs in business and finance.

3. Did Donald Trump graduate with honors?

There is no official record indicating that Donald Trump graduated with honors from the Wharton School. However, he has often mentioned that he was an excellent student during his time there.

In conclusion, Donald Trump did attend college and graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with a degree in economics. His education played a significant role in shaping his understanding of business and finance, which would later contribute to his success in the real estate industry and ultimately in politics.