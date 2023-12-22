Did DirecTV get CBS back?

DirecTV and CBS Reach Agreement, Restoring Access to CBS Channels

In a recent development, DirecTV and CBS have finally reached an agreement, putting an end to the weeks-long blackout that left millions of DirecTV subscribers without access to CBS channels. The resolution comes as a relief to viewers who were left in the dark, missing out on their favorite CBS shows and sporting events.

The dispute between DirecTV, a popular satellite television provider, and CBS, one of the largest broadcast networks in the United States, arose due to a disagreement over programming fees. CBS had been seeking higher fees from DirecTV for the right to carry their channels, while DirecTV argued that the proposed increase was unreasonable and would result in higher costs for their subscribers.

After weeks of negotiations, the two media giants were able to find common ground and strike a deal that satisfied both parties. As a result, DirecTV subscribers can now once again enjoy CBS programming, including popular shows like “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “60 Minutes,” as well as live sports events and local news.

FAQ:

Q: What caused the dispute between DirecTV and CBS?

A: The dispute arose due to a disagreement over programming fees. CBS was seeking higher fees from DirecTV, while DirecTV argued that the proposed increase was unreasonable.

Q: How long did the blackout last?

A: The blackout lasted for several weeks, leaving DirecTV subscribers without access to CBS channels during that time.

Q: What shows and events were affected the blackout?

A: Viewers missed out on popular CBS shows such as “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “60 Minutes,” as well as live sports events and local news.

Q: Are there any changes to the programming fees as a result of the agreement?

A: The details of the agreement, including any changes to programming fees, have not been disclosed to the public.

The resolution of the DirecTV-CBS dispute brings relief to millions of subscribers who can now resume enjoying their favorite CBS programs. This agreement serves as a reminder of the complex negotiations that take place behind the scenes in the media industry, ultimately impacting the viewing experience of millions of households.