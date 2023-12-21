Did direct TV get CBS back?

Direct TV and CBS Reach Agreement: CBS Channels Restored to Direct TV Lineup

In a major breakthrough for television viewers, Direct TV and CBS have finally resolved their long-standing dispute, resulting in the restoration of CBS channels to the Direct TV lineup. This agreement comes as a relief to millions of subscribers who were left without access to CBS programming for several weeks.

The dispute between Direct TV and CBS began when the two companies failed to reach a new carriage agreement. As a result, CBS channels, including popular networks such as CBS Sports, CBS News, and CBS Entertainment, were blacked out for Direct TV customers. This left many viewers frustrated and unable to watch their favorite shows, sports events, and news programs.

However, after weeks of negotiations, the two media giants have finally come to an agreement that benefits both parties and, most importantly, the viewers. As a result, Direct TV subscribers can now once again enjoy the full range of CBS programming.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What caused the dispute between Direct TV and CBS?

The dispute arose due to a failure to reach a new carriage agreement between Direct TV and CBS. This disagreement led to the blackout of CBS channels on the Direct TV platform.

2. How long were CBS channels unavailable on Direct TV?

CBS channels were unavailable on Direct TV for several weeks, causing inconvenience to subscribers who were unable to access CBS programming during this period.

With the resolution of the dispute, all CBS channels, including CBS Sports, CBS News, and CBS Entertainment, are now available to Direct TV subscribers.

4. Will there be any changes to the Direct TV channel lineup?

No, there will be no changes to the Direct TV channel lineup as a result of this agreement. Subscribers can continue to enjoy their existing channel package.

This agreement between Direct TV and CBS marks a significant victory for television viewers. The restoration of CBS channels ensures that Direct TV subscribers can once again access their favorite shows, sports events, and news programs. With this dispute now behind them, both companies can focus on delivering quality content to their audiences.