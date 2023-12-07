Danny DeVito: The Jersey Connection

Renowned actor and filmmaker Danny DeVito has long been associated with the state of New Jersey. Born in Neptune Township on November 17, 1944, DeVito’s ties to the Garden State have remained strong throughout his illustrious career. But did he actually live in New Jersey? Let’s delve into the details and uncover the truth behind this popular question.

Did Danny DeVito live in New Jersey?

Yes, Danny DeVito did indeed live in New Jersey. After growing up in Asbury Park, he attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York City. However, DeVito’s love for his home state led him back to New Jersey, where he resided for several years.

DeVito’s New Jersey Residences

During his time in New Jersey, DeVito lived in various locations across the state. One of his notable residences was in the city of Red Bank, where he owned a charming Victorian-style house. This property served as his home during the early years of his acting career.

DeVito’s Love for New Jersey

Danny DeVito’s affection for New Jersey is well-documented. He has often spoken fondly of his upbringing in the state and has been a vocal advocate for its preservation and revitalization. DeVito’s love for New Jersey extends beyond his personal life, as he has also showcased the state’s unique charm in his work, such as the hit TV show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” which he co-created and stars in.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Danny DeVito’s connection to New Jersey?

A: Danny DeVito was born in Neptune Township, New Jersey, and has lived in various parts of the state throughout his life.

Q: Where did Danny DeVito live in New Jersey?

A: DeVito resided in Red Bank, New Jersey, among other locations in the state.

Q: Is Danny DeVito still living in New Jersey?

A: As of our latest information, DeVito’s current residence is in Beverly Hills, California. However, his love for New Jersey remains strong.

In conclusion, Danny DeVito’s connection to New Jersey is undeniable. From his upbringing in Asbury Park to his various residences across the state, DeVito’s ties to New Jersey have played a significant role in shaping his life and career. As a beloved figure in both the entertainment industry and the hearts of New Jerseyans, DeVito continues to be a proud ambassador for the Garden State.