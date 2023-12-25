FTC Settles with Credit Karma over Deceptive Pre-Approval Claims

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has reached a $3 million settlement with Credit Karma, following allegations that the company deceived customers with false pre-approval claims for credit cards and loans. Between 2018 and 2021, Credit Karma sent out offers to consumers claiming they were “pre-approved” or had a high likelihood of approval for financial products from lenders featured on the company’s website.

However, the FTC found that many individuals who responded to these offers were ultimately denied credit, resulting in wasted time and negative impacts on their credit scores. As a result of the settlement, Credit Karma is required to pay $3 million and cease making deceptive pre-approval claims.

If you received a message from Credit Karma between 2018 and 2021 and were subsequently denied credit, you may be eligible for compensation. The FTC is sending out notices to nearly 500,000 individuals who may have been impacted, containing claim IDs that can be used to submit a claim. Claims must be submitted March 4, 2024.

Credit Karma denies the FTC’s allegations and emphasizes that they are not a lender and do not make lending decisions. They also argue that customers using their site have a higher approval rate compared to the national average. However, the settlement with the FTC stands, and affected individuals should take action to potentially receive compensation.

It is important to note that being pre-approved for credit does not guarantee loan approval. While lenders may review your financial information and deem you eligible, final approval is still subject to their evaluation process.

