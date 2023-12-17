Did Chan pick his members?

Did Chan Choose His Members? The Truth Behind Stray Kids’ Formation

In the world of K-pop, the formation of a new group is always an exciting event for fans. Stray Kids, a popular South Korean boy band, has been making waves since their debut in 2018. One question that often arises among fans is whether the group’s leader, Chan, had a hand in selecting his fellow members. Let’s delve into the truth behind Stray Kids’ formation and shed light on this intriguing topic.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Chan?

A: Chan, whose full name is Bang Chan, is the leader and main vocalist of Stray Kids. He is known for his exceptional talent, leadership skills, and involvement in the group’s music production.

Q: What does it mean to “pick” members?

A: In the context of K-pop, “picking” members refers to the process of selecting individuals to form a new group. This selection can be done the company managing the group or, in some cases, one of the members themselves.

Q: Did Chan have a say in choosing his members?

A: Yes, Chan played a significant role in the formation of Stray Kids. Before their official debut, the members went through a survival show called “Stray Kids,” where they showcased their talents and skills. Chan, along with the other members, actively participated in the show and had the opportunity to evaluate and choose their fellow members.

The formation of Stray Kids was not solely based on Chan’s preferences. The survival show allowed all the members to showcase their individual talents and personalities, giving them a chance to prove their worth to each other. Through various challenges and performances, the members formed strong bonds and developed a deep understanding of one another.

While Chan had a say in selecting his members, it is important to note that the final decision was ultimately made the management company, JYP Entertainment. The company considered various factors, including talent, compatibility, and potential marketability, to ensure the group’s success.

In conclusion, while Chan did have a hand in choosing his fellow members, the formation of Stray Kids was a collaborative effort between the members themselves and the management company. The survival show provided a platform for the members to showcase their abilities and form strong bonds, ultimately leading to the creation of one of K-pop’s most beloved groups.