Doppelganger Campaign: How Russia’s Pro-Kremlin Bots Spread Disinformation

Summary: A deceptive campaign orchestrated pro-Kremlin bots continues to spread disinformation about Ukraine using fake celebrity quotes. These bots, believed to be linked to Russia’s intelligence agency, the GRU, have targeted over 75 celebrities in an effort to portray support for Moscow while criticizing Kyiv. The campaign, known as Doppelganger, involves cloning leading international media websites to disseminate anti-Ukraine narratives. By creating identical fake news sites, social media users unknowingly share articles, mistaking them for legitimate news. Initially focused on Ukraine, the Doppelganger campaign has shifted its attention to the Israel-Hamas conflict, suggesting that Western aid intended for Ukraine has been diverted to Israel. The use of fabricated celebrity quotes is a new tactic utilized these pro-Kremlin accounts, demonstrating their persistence in discrediting Ukraine. In addition to fake quotes, propagandists have tricked celebrities into recording personalized videos that were doctored to discredit Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, promoting the false narrative of his alleged substance abuse issues. While the exact source of these manipulated videos remains unknown, they first appeared on Russian social media platforms and were later shared Russian state media.

In a bid to sow confusion and undermine Ukraine’s reputation, Russia’s pro-Kremlin bots have launched a sophisticated disinformation campaign known as Doppelganger. By cloning leading international media websites, these bots are spreading anti-Ukraine narratives that are indistinguishable from authentic news articles. This has caused social media users to unwittingly share discredited information, contributing to the campaign’s success.

Initially targeting Ukraine, Doppelganger has now expanded to exploit the Israel-Hamas conflict, capitalizing on claims of diverted Western aid. The goal is to erode support for Ukraine in the international community and isolate the nation from crucial military and financial assistance.

A new tactic employed these pro-Kremlin accounts involves fabricating quotes from celebrities, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Oprah Winfrey, and Taylor Swift, in an attempt to create the perception that even influential figures align with Moscow’s views. These fake endorsements add an element of credibility to the disinformation campaign, further deceiving unsuspecting audiences.

Furthermore, propagandists have gone to the extent of manipulating personalized videos recorded celebrities. By altering the context and falsely associating these videos with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the disinformation campaign aims to tarnish his reputation and sow doubt among the international community.

The use of fake celebrity quotes and manipulated videos highlights the persistent and ever-evolving nature of the Doppelganger campaign. As efforts to combat disinformation continue, it is essential for social media users to verify the authenticity of news sources and exercise critical thinking when consuming information online.