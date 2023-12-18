Breckie Hill Shows Support for Rookie Sensation Connor Bedard with Playful TikTok Posts

Summary: TikTok celebrity Breckie Hill made headlines recently with her playful courtship of hockey sensation Connor Bedard. Hill, known for her boldness, took her Blackhawks fandom to a new level sharing multiple photos of herself donning a Blackhawks shirt and referring to herself as Bedard’s “future hockey wife.” While Bedard has yet to publicly respond to Hill’s advances, his on-ice performance this season has been exceptional, positioning him among the elite players in the NHL.

In an intriguing move to capture Bedard’s attention, Hill showcased her support for the rookie wearing a Jonathan Toews jersey with the captain patch. The choice of the Blackhawks shirt and the caption appears to be a lighthearted attempt to playfully create a sense of rivalry between the two.

Despite Hill’s efforts, Bedard has remained focused on his impressive performances on the ice. As a rookie, he has already joined the ranks of esteemed NHL players like Sidney Crosby and Auston Matthews. Bedard is among the few players who have scored ten or more goals and made 15 or more takeaways in even-strength play.

With 12 goals (ranking 30th in the NHL) and 24 takeaways (18th in the NHL), Bedard has proven to be a force to be reckoned with. He has also broken several records this season, such as setting a Blackhawks rookie record with a 10-game road-point streak. Bedard is on the verge of tying Matthews’ rookie record with just one more game.

As Hill continues to show her support for Bedard, fans eagerly wait to see if the TikTok star’s efforts will catch the rookie’s eye. Whether or not Bedard responds, it is clear that his talent and performance on the ice speak for themselves, solidifying his position as one of the NHL’s rising stars.