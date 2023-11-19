Did Brad Pitt Go To College?

In the world of Hollywood, Brad Pitt is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable and talented actors of our time. With a career spanning over three decades, Pitt has captivated audiences with his performances in films such as “Fight Club,” “Ocean’s Eleven,” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” However, amidst his fame and success, many people wonder about his educational background. Did Brad Pitt go to college?

The College Years

Contrary to popular belief, Brad Pitt did attend college. After graduating from Kickapoo High School in Springfield, Missouri, in 1982, Pitt enrolled at the University of Missouri. He initially pursued a degree in journalism, with a focus on advertising. During his time at the university, Pitt was actively involved in extracurricular activities, including participating in the Sigma Chi fraternity and performing in theater productions.

Brad Pitt’s Decision to Drop Out

Despite his initial enthusiasm for journalism, Pitt decided to drop out of college just two weeks before completing his degree. He made this choice to pursue his acting career, which had already begun to gain traction with small roles in television shows and films. Pitt moved to Los Angeles, where he took acting classes and auditioned for various roles, eventually landing his breakthrough role in the 1991 film “Thelma & Louise.”

FAQ

Q: Did Brad Pitt’s decision to drop out affect his career?

A: While dropping out of college may have been a risky move, it did not hinder Brad Pitt’s career. In fact, it allowed him to fully dedicate himself to pursuing acting opportunities, which ultimately led to his success in the film industry.

In conclusion, Brad Pitt did attend college at the University of Missouri but chose to drop out just before completing his degree in journalism. Despite this decision, Pitt’s career flourished, and he became one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed actors. His journey serves as a reminder that success can be achieved through various paths, and formal education is not always a prerequisite for achieving one’s dreams.