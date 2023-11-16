Did Ariana Grande Dating Mac Miller?

Did Ariana Grande Date Mac Miller?

In the world of celebrity gossip, one question that has been on the lips of many fans is whether pop sensation Ariana Grande was romantically involved with rapper Mac Miller. The rumors surrounding their relationship have been swirling for years, but did they actually date? Let’s dive into the details.

The Dating Rumors:

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller first collaborated on the hit song “The Way” back in 2013. Their on-screen chemistry and undeniable musical connection sparked rumors of a blossoming romance. However, both artists remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, leaving fans to speculate.

The Confirmation:

It wasn’t until September 2016 that Ariana Grande finally confirmed her relationship with Mac Miller. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, she referred to him as her “best friend” and admitted they had been dating for a few months. The couple’s public appearances and adorable social media posts further solidified their status as a couple.

The Breakup:

Sadly, all good things must come to an end. Ariana Grande and Mac Miller called it quits in May 2018. The breakup was amicable, with both artists expressing their love and respect for each other. Ariana cited their busy schedules as the reason behind their split.

In conclusion, Ariana Grande and Mac Miller did date for a significant period of time. Their relationship was filled with love and admiration, but ultimately, they decided to go their separate ways. Fans will always cherish the memories of their musical collaborations and the love they shared during their time together.