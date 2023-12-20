Minnesota Timberwolves Star Caught in Controversy

Minnesota Timberwolves player Anthony Edwards has been embroiled in a controversy regarding alleged text messages with an Instagram model, discussing the abortion of their child. Edwards, who recently signed a max contract extension worth up to $260 million, is now facing public scrutiny due to his reported conversation with Paige Jordae.

Jordae, an Instagram model with over 418,000 followers, took to social media to post screenshots of text exchanges she claimed were with Edwards. The messages indicate that Edwards does not want to have a child and urges Jordae to consider an abortion. The 22-year-old shooting guard allegedly wrote statements such as “Hell Naw, can’t do dis,” “Get an abortion lol,” and “I will send you money to help you out.”

The situation becomes even more complicated as Edwards is currently in a relationship with Jeanine Robel, another Instagram influencer. Robel had recently announced her pregnancy with Edwards’ child, adding more fuel to the controversy. However, Robel has yet to comment on the ongoing issue.

In response to the public disclosure of the text messages, Edwards issued an apology statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He expressed regret for his comments and emphasized that he believes in supporting and empowering women to make their own decisions about their bodies.

Edwards assured the public that he is dealing with his personal affairs privately and will not provide any further comments on the matter at this time.

As this controversy unfolds, it raises questions about the responsibilities and pressures faced athletes in the public eye. It also underscores the importance of respecting women’s autonomy and their right to make decisions about their own bodies.

The Timberwolves organization has not made any official statements regarding the incident, but it is expected that they will address the situation in due course. Only time will tell how this controversy will impact Edwards’ career and personal relationships moving forward.