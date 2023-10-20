Anil Kapoor Deletes Instagram Posts: Is Mr India 2 Announcement on the Way?

Anil Kapoor surprised fans when he suddenly deleted all of his Instagram posts, including his display picture, on October 20. Speculations began circulating that this move might be in connection to the announcement of “Mr India 2.” Reacting to this social media buzz, Anil Kapoor’s brother, Boney Kapoor, shared his thoughts in a recent interview with News18.

Boney Kapoor stated that he had not yet seen Anil’s Instagram profile and therefore refrained from commenting on the potential Mr India 2 announcement until he was aware of all the details. He mentioned that Anil had expressed his desire to show him something related to the film. Boney added that he would only be able to talk about Mr India 2’s announcement once everything had been finalized and matured.

Interestingly, Anil Kapoor’s disappearance from social media aligns with his character’s ability to turn invisible in the iconic film, “Mr India,” released in 1987. Produced Boney Kapoor, the movie featured Anil Kapoor as a man who gains the power of invisibility through a unique clock. The late Sridevi portrayed the role of a journalist in the film, while Amrish Puri played the notorious villain, Mogambo.

As for Anil Kapoor’s forthcoming projects, he is set to appear in Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s “Animal,” alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 1. Additionally, he has Siddharth Anand’s “Fighter” in the pipeline, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. This action-packed film is slated to hit the big screen on Republic Day in 2024.

In conclusion, Anil Kapoor’s Instagram activity has sparked anticipation among fans, with speculation suggesting that a major announcement regarding “Mr India 2” might be imminent. However, Boney Kapoor’s cautious response indicates that more details need to be finalized before any official statement can be made.

