Did Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Play In Maleficent?

In the world of Hollywood, it’s not uncommon for talented actors and actresses to pass their skills down to the next generation. One such example is Angelina Jolie, who has made a name for herself as a versatile and acclaimed actress. Many fans have wondered if her daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, made her acting debut alongside her famous mother in the 2014 fantasy film, Maleficent.

The Role of Vivienne Jolie-Pitt in Maleficent

Yes, it is true! Vivienne Jolie-Pitt did indeed appear in Maleficent. At the time of filming, she was just four years old and played the role of young Aurora, the iconic princess who falls under the spell of the wicked Maleficent, portrayed her mother, Angelina Jolie. Vivienne’s appearance in the film was a delightful surprise for fans, as she showcased her natural talent and undeniable charm.

FAQ:

Q: How did Vivienne Jolie-Pitt land the role in Maleficent?

A: Vivienne’s involvement in the film was a result of her mother’s recommendation. Angelina Jolie believed that her daughter would be the perfect fit for the young Aurora character and convinced the film’s director, Robert Stromberg, to cast her.

Q: Did Vivienne Jolie-Pitt continue acting after Maleficent?

A: No, Maleficent remains Vivienne’s only acting credit to date. While she showed promise in her debut role, it seems that she has chosen to pursue other interests for now.

Q: How did Vivienne Jolie-Pitt’s performance in Maleficent fare?

A: Vivienne’s performance was well-received both critics and audiences. Her adorable portrayal of young Aurora added an extra layer of sweetness to the film and further highlighted the undeniable chemistry between her and her mother on-screen.

In conclusion, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt did indeed make her acting debut in Maleficent, playing the young Aurora alongside her mother, Angelina Jolie. While her appearance in the film was brief, it left a lasting impression on viewers. Whether or not she will continue to pursue acting in the future remains to be seen, but for now, fans can cherish the memory of her enchanting performance in Maleficent.