Did Amazon Prime fee go up?

Amazon Prime Membership Fee Increases to $119: What You Need to Know

In a recent announcement, Amazon revealed that the annual membership fee for Amazon Prime has increased from $99 to $119. This price hike, the first in four years, has left many Prime subscribers wondering about the reasons behind the increase and how it will affect their membership benefits.

Why did Amazon increase the Prime membership fee?

According to Amazon, the fee increase is necessary to continue providing the wide range of benefits that Prime members enjoy. Over the past few years, Amazon has expanded its Prime offerings, including free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Reading, as well as exclusive deals and discounts. The increased fee will help support the infrastructure required to maintain and improve these services.

How will this fee increase affect current Prime members?

Existing Prime members will see the fee increase reflected in their next billing cycle after June 16, 2018. For those who renew their membership before June 16, the new fee will apply upon their next renewal. This means that if your membership is set to renew in the coming months, you still have the opportunity to renew at the current $99 rate.

Will the fee increase affect new Prime members?

Yes, new Prime members will be subject to the increased fee of $119. However, Amazon continues to offer a 30-day free trial for those who want to experience the benefits of Prime before committing to a paid membership.

What are the benefits of Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime offers a plethora of benefits, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to a vast library of movies and TV shows through Prime Video, unlimited ad-free music streaming with Prime Music, and access to a selection of books and magazines through Prime Reading. Additionally, Prime members enjoy exclusive deals and discounts, early access to Lightning Deals, and the ability to participate in Prime Day, Amazon’s annual shopping extravaganza.

Is Amazon Prime worth the increased fee?

The value of Amazon Prime ultimately depends on your individual needs and usage. If you frequently shop on Amazon and take advantage of the various Prime benefits, the increased fee may still be worthwhile. However, if you rarely use the services offered or find alternatives for your shopping needs, it may be worth reevaluating whether Prime is still the best fit for you.

In conclusion, while the increase in Amazon Prime’s annual membership fee may come as a disappointment to some, it is important to consider the continued expansion of benefits and services that Prime offers. Whether the increased fee is justified for you personally will depend on your usage and needs.