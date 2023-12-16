Did all of BTS enlist in the military?

In a recent announcement, the South Korean government revealed that all seven members of the globally renowned K-pop group BTS have not enlisted in the military yet. This news has sparked curiosity and concern among fans worldwide, who have been eagerly awaiting updates on the group’s mandatory military service.

What is the mandatory military service?

The mandatory military service is a requirement for all able-bodied South Korean men between the ages of 18 and 28. It is a crucial aspect of national defense and has been in place since the Korean War. The service period typically lasts for approximately 18 to 21 months, depending on the branch of the military.

Why is there concern about BTS enlisting?

BTS, known for their immense popularity and global influence, has been a driving force in the K-pop industry. Their absence during the mandatory military service would undoubtedly leave a significant void in the entertainment world. Fans have expressed worries about the potential hiatus and the impact it may have on the group’s future endeavors.

What does the announcement mean for BTS?

The South Korean government’s announcement indicates that none of the BTS members have enlisted in the military as of now. However, it is important to note that the government has implemented a revised law that allows exceptional individuals who have made significant contributions to popular culture and arts to delay their enlistment until the age of 30. This means that BTS members may be eligible for deferment, considering their immense global achievements.

What are the future plans for BTS?

While specific details about BTS’s future plans remain undisclosed, the group has previously expressed their commitment to fulfilling their military duties. They have also assured fans that they will continue to create music and perform as long as they can. It is expected that the members will take turns enlisting, allowing the group to maintain their presence in the industry.

In conclusion, despite the recent announcement, none of the BTS members have enlisted in the military yet. The South Korean government’s revised law may provide them with the opportunity to delay their service, considering their significant contributions to popular culture. Fans can rest assured that BTS remains dedicated to their music and career, and they will continue to support the group throughout their military service.