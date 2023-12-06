Did Alia always want to marry Ranbir?

Alia Bhatt’s Longtime Dream: Tying the Knot with Ranbir Kapoor

In a recent interview, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt revealed that she had always harbored a secret desire to marry her current beau, Ranbir Kapoor. The couple, who have been dating for over two years, have been the subject of much speculation and media attention. Alia’s candid admission has only fueled the curiosity surrounding their relationship.

FAQ:

Q: When did Alia and Ranbir start dating?

A: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly began dating in 2018, while working together on the film “Brahmastra.”

Q: What did Alia say about her desire to marry Ranbir?

A: Alia Bhatt recently revealed in an interview that she had always wanted to marry Ranbir Kapoor.

Q: How did Alia’s revelation impact their relationship?

A: While it is unclear how Ranbir Kapoor reacted to Alia’s revelation, the couple has been seen together at various public events and continues to display affection towards each other.

Q: What is the significance of Alia’s statement?

A: Alia’s admission sheds light on her deep commitment to Ranbir and hints at a potential future together.

Alia Bhatt, known for her stellar performances in films like “Raazi” and “Gully Boy,” has always been tight-lipped about her personal life. However, her recent revelation about her long-standing desire to marry Ranbir Kapoor has taken fans surprise. The actress, who is known for her honesty and authenticity, shared this intimate detail during an interview, leaving fans wondering about the couple’s future plans.

The couple’s relationship has been the subject of intense media scrutiny since they made their first public appearance together at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding in 2018. Since then, they have been spotted together at various events and have often expressed their admiration for each other in interviews. However, Alia’s revelation about her desire to marry Ranbir has taken their relationship to a whole new level.

It is important to note that Alia’s statement does not necessarily mean that the couple is planning to tie the knot anytime soon. It simply highlights Alia’s long-term commitment to Ranbir and her willingness to take their relationship to the next level when the time is right.

As fans eagerly await further updates on this Bollywood power couple, one thing is clear: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s love story continues to captivate audiences, both on and off the screen.