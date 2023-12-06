Alia Bhatt’s Secret Crush on Ranbir Kapoor Revealed!

In a recent revelation, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has finally admitted to having a long-standing crush on her current beau, Ranbir Kapoor. The couple, who have been dating for over a year now, have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. However, Alia’s confession has left fans wondering if her feelings for Ranbir were present even before they officially became an item.

Alia’s Candid Confession

During a recent interview, Alia Bhatt was asked about her initial attraction towards Ranbir Kapoor. To everyone’s surprise, the talented actress didn’t shy away from admitting that she had indeed harbored a crush on him for quite some time. Alia revealed that she had always admired Ranbir’s work and found him incredibly charming. She further added that working together on the sets of their film “Brahmastra” had only deepened her feelings for him.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: When did Alia and Ranbir start dating?

A: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly started dating in 2018, while working together on the film “Brahmastra.”

Q: Did Alia and Ranbir confirm their relationship?

A: Although the couple remained tight-lipped initially, they made their relationship public during an awards ceremony in 2019.

Q: Did Alia always have a crush on Ranbir?

A: Yes, Alia recently confessed that she had a crush on Ranbir even before they started dating.

Q: How did Alia and Ranbir meet?

A: Alia and Ranbir first met on the sets of their film “Brahmastra” and gradually developed a close bond.

Q: Are Alia and Ranbir planning to get married?

A: While there have been rumors about their impending marriage, the couple has not made any official announcements regarding their wedding plans.

The Journey from Crush to Couple

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s love story seems to have blossomed from a simple crush into a beautiful relationship. Their on-screen chemistry in “Brahmastra” was evident to all, and it seems that their off-screen connection was equally strong. The couple has been spotted together at various events and family gatherings, indicating that their relationship is going strong.

It’s heartwarming to see Alia Bhatt openly expressing her feelings for Ranbir Kapoor. This revelation has only made their fans more excited about their future together. As they continue to make headlines with their adorable moments, we can’t help but root for this lovely couple.

In conclusion, Alia Bhatt’s recent confession about her long-standing crush on Ranbir Kapoor has shed light on the early stages of their relationship. It’s refreshing to see celebrities being candid about their feelings, and fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on this adorable couple.